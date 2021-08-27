Baylor updating public COVID-19 dashboard

State & Regional
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Baylor University will be updating its public COVID-19 dashboard – where you can find information about active case counts and vaccination rates at the university.

Baylor says this semester is off to a good start in terms of active COVID cases. The dashboard will be updated everyday by 3:00 p.m. The data is being monitored closely, as Baylor’s twice-weekly testing regimen for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff continues.

You can visit baylor.edu/coronavirus to view the dashboard.

Source: Baylor University

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar