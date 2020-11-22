Become an anti-litter star in the new Don’t mess with Texas song search

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Don’t mess with Texas is launching a contest as big as the Lone Star State to find its new anti-litter theme song. The Don’t mess with Texas “Lone Star Song Search” invites Texans to compose an original song to compete for prizes provided by iHeart Media, Guitar Center and the School of Rock. Two winners will be selected in two different categories with each winning valuable prizes.

“The contest is an exciting way for Texans to add their voice to Don’t mess with Texas,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for theDon’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are seeking fresh and unique songs, written by Texans, to creatively communicate the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.”

The Don’t mess with Texas “Lone Star Song Search” is open to Texas residents, ages 13 and above. Contest rules and entry criteria can be found at Dontmesswithtexas.org. Contestants should submit their completely original song, up to 30 seconds long, by video, incorporating the Don’t mess with Texas tagline and an anti-littering message. To be eligible, entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

Don’t mess with Texas will choose one winner in the Best Original Song category, who will receive a home recording studio donated by Guitar Center. The second winner will be chosen from a band or musician currently enrolled at the School of Rock for their best original song and accompanying essay. This winner will receive a School of Rock Scholarship donated by iHeart Media. The Don’t mess with Texas “Lone Star Song Search” winners will also join the ranks of other notable performers featured in the Don’t mess with Texas campaign throughout the years including Willie Nelson, George Strait, The Randy Rogers Band and Las Fenix.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

