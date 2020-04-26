Bell County sheriff’s deputy killed while assisting in stolen vehicle pursuit

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — A Bell County sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed early Sunday morning while assisting in a stolen vehicle pursuit.

At about 1:40 a.m. on April 26th, a stolen vehicle entered into Bell County in pursuit by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies offered assistance in the pursuit.

Bell County Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while attempting to lay a spike strip near exit 294 of northbound Interstate 35.

An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

Deputy Rhoden will be escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, including some from his patrol shift.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was 31-years-old and born in Norwood, MA. Deputy Rhoden started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2010 and promoted to Field Deputy in August of 2014. He was currently assigned to the midnight shift Patrol Division.

Deputy Rhoden’s father, Michael Rhoden, was also an employee of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as a Correctional Officer, from March of 1996 until March of 1998, when he left to further his career in law enforcement with the Belton Police Department. Michael Rhoden rose to the rank of Deputy Chief before retiring.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from the Temple Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.

