Bernie Sanders praises UT’s decision to provide free tuition for families making $65K or less

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Wednesday, Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gave a shout out to the University of Texas for its recent announcement promising free tuition to University of Texas at Austin students whose annual household income is less than $65,000.

Sanders joined Maddow on her show to discuss the 2020 race as well as the spread of his progressive policy ideas among his fellow candidates and across the country.

“Bernie, public colleges universities tuition-free, that can’t be done,” Sanders said mocking his critics. “The University of Texas today announced that families $60,000 or under free tuition and all over the country people are moving in that direction.”

The goal of this new plan by the UT Board of Regents is to make higher education more accessible for middle and low-income students. In-state undergraduate students and in-state transfer students can qualify for the free tuition and they won’t be required to take out loans or pay back the funds.

