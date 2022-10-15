(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?

Niche.com is a ranking and review website that uses federal data, state data, user-generated reviews and other criteria to rank K-12 schools, universities, cities and neighborhoods.

According to the description on their website, the methodology behind the Best Places to Raise a Family in Texas study is a comprehensive assessment of key factors that are meaningful to families, including the quality of local schools, safety, affordability and access to family amenities.

Below are the criteria Niche.com used to compile their rankings, the source of the information, and how much it contributes to the overall score when determining rank:

For more information on how Niche.com calculates its rankings and the methodology they use, as well as the full list of the best places to raise a family, please visit its website.

20 — Lantana

Located just south of Denton in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Lantana is a Census-Designated Place with just over 10,000 residents. Resident reviews note the high tax rates but say many amenities come with that, such as community pools, gyms, lawn care, and more. Public Schools — A

— A Crime & Safety — n/a

— n/a Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — C+

— C+ Nightlife — C

— C Diversity — B

19 — Highland Park

Highland Park is a very affluent suburb located on the north side of Dallas. Fun fact, both 3-time Cy Young winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Super Bowl Winning Quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams graduated from Highland Park High School in 2006. They were friends and teammates. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — C+

— C+ Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — C

— C Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — A+

— A+ Diversity — C+

18 — Sunnyvale

A small, rural town with under 7,000 people, Sunnyvale is located on the far east side of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Sunnyvale is the only city on this list that boasts a median rent price under $1,000. And, they have the 18th best public schools in Texas, according to Niche. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — n/a

— n/a Housing — B+

— B+ Jobs — A-

— A- Cost of Living — B

— B Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — C+

— C+ Diversity — A

17 — Bunker Hill Village

Not far from Spring Valley Village, another community on this list, Bunker Hill Village is located near Houston. It is the most expensive community to buy a home in on this list, with the average home value at $1,526,400. Bunker Hill Village is one of Forbes’s Top 25 Places to Retire Rich. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — n/a

— n/a Housing — C+

— C+ Jobs — A-

— A- Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B+

— B+ Nightlife — A-

— A- Diversity — B

16 — Trophy Club

Located on the edge of Lake Grapevine, west of the DFW Airport, Trophy Club is a planned community built around the only golf course designed by PGA golf pro Ben Hogan. Niche also ranks Trophy Club the second best suburb to by a home in DFW. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — A-

— A- Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — C+

— C+ Nightlife — B+

— B+ Diversity — B-

15 — Colleyville

Colleyville is a suburb located in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In a 2018 survey, Colleyville ranked as the 10th wealthiest city in the United States. Despite this, the median home value is $567,600, far from the most expensive community on this list. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — B

— B Outdoor Activities — B-

— B- Nightlife — B+

— B+ Diversity — C+

14 — Friendswood

Friendswood is the most affordable city on this list, with the median home value barely above $300,000. Located in between Houston and Galveston, it’s a short drive to both a major American city and the beach. Fun fact, it’s also home to several former NASA astronauts and former WWE wrestlers. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A-

— A- Cost of Living — B

— B Outdoor Activities — A-

— A- Nightlife — B+

— B+ Diversity — A-

13 — Sugar Land

Home of the Imperial Sugar likely in your cabinet right now, Sugar Land is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. Located less than 20 miles outside Houston, it has seen tremendous job growth since 2000. It’s also home to several current and former players for the Houston Astros and the Houston Rockets. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — A-

— A- Nightlife — B

— B Diversity — A

12 — Brushy Creek

Located near Round Rock, just north of Austin, Brushy Creek is a Census-Designated Place made up of about 19,000. With home prices right above $300,000 and most of the CDP in the Round Rock Independent School District, families can expect all the perks of a larger school district without having to pay full price. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — n/a

— n/a Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — B

— B Diversity — A

11 — Murphy

Murphy is a small town of about 20,000 on the outskirts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a short drive from Plano, the homes in Murphy average under $400,000, making it one of the most affordable cities on this list. And, with its proximity to other major DFW cities, it’s likely to see major growth in the next few decades. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — B+

— B+ Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — C+

— C+ Diversity — A

10 — Flower Mound

Flower Mound is a suburb of Dallas with around 80,000 residents. Their public schools rank 8th in the state, and their median home value is under $400,000, making it one of the more affordable communities on this list. And, yes. The “flower mound” for which the town was named is still there. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B-

— B- Nightlife — B

— B Diversity — A+

9 — Spring Valley Village

Located in the Houston metropolitan area, this town of about 4,000 residents sits within 10 miles of downtown Houston. The average home costs around $860,000 in Spring Valley Village, which, though under $1 million, is still one of the more expensive towns on this list. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — B+

— B+ Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — B

— B Outdoor Activities — B+

— B+ Nightlife — A-

— A- Diversity — B-

8 — Frisco

Frisco’s public schools rank in the top 10 in Texas. Even with nearly 200,000 residents, its violent crime rates are significantly lower than the national average. Several major national companies have relocated to Frisco in recent years, which is one of many reasons it was named the fastest-growing city in the USA between 2010 and 2019. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B-

— B- Nightlife — B+

— B+ Diversity — A

7 — West Lake Hills

Located west of Austin and just northwest of Rollingwood, ranked fourth on this list, West Lake Hills is another more expensive community, with housing prices over $1 million on average. However, the proximity to Austin and the highly-ranked public schools make it quite a draw for younger families. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — B-

— B- Jobs — A-

— A- Cost of Living — C+

— C+ Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — B

— B Diversity — B-

6 — University Park

University Park is a suburb of Dallas, located in north Dallas between US-75 and the Dallas North Tollway. The city sits just a few miles north of the heart of downtown, making it appealing for younger parents. However, at $1.35 million, the cost of housing is one of the most expensive on this list. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — B-

— B- Jobs — A-

— A- Cost of Living — C+

— C+ Outdoor Activities — B

— B Nightlife — A+

— A+ Diversity — B-

5 — Fulshear

Fulshear is a town of about 12,000 people just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. It’s one of the safest cities on this list, and the schools come highly rated. The town is named after Churchill Fulshear, one of the “Old Three Hundred”, the original settlers of Mexican Texas. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — A-

— A- Housing — A

— A Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B

— B Outdoor Activities — C+

— C+ Nightlife — B-

— B- Diversity — B+

4 — Rollingwood

Rollingwood is an Austin suburb with the Colorado River to the north and Zilker Park to the east. For families seeking a smaller town, Rollingwood boasts under 1,500 residents. Rollingwood is, however, one of the more expensive towns on this list, with the average home price well over $1 million. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B+

— B+ Housing — B

— B Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — C

— C Outdoor Activities — B+

— B+ Nightlife — B

— B Diversity — C

3 — Southlake

Families that love to shop will love living in Southlake, especially at Southlake Town Square, home to a variety of retailers and restaurants. Despite being a part of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Southlake maintains more of a rural feel. And, the public school system is one of the best in Texas. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B

— B Housing — A

— A Jobs — A+

— A+ Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B-

— B- Nightlife — B+

— B+ Diversity — B-

2 — Coppell

Coppell is a part of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, completely encompassed by major highways. It’s ranked the third-best suburb in Texas to live in. The public schools are highly rated, and two current NFL players, Solomon Thomas and Connor Williams, both played at Coppell High School. Public Schools — A+

— A+ Crime & Safety — B-

— B- Housing — A-

— A- Jobs — A

— A Cost of Living — B-

— B- Outdoor Activities — B-

— B- Nightlife — A-

— A- Diversity — A

1 — The Woodlands