HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Beto O’Rourke announced today [Wednesday] that he is launching a College Tour across Texas next week. He is set to hold more than a dozen public events with young Texans at colleges and universities as he brings people together around a positive, popular, and unifying vision for priorities such as restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding access to health care, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.

“It’s young leaders all across this state who are creating the change right now in Texas,” said O’Rourke. “We’re showing up to bring them into our growing movement of more than 90,000 volunteers so we can get after the big things that we all want to accomplish together.”

Each event will be an opportunity for students and young people to get registered before the October 11 deadline, sign up to volunteer before Get Out the Vote (GOTV), and commit to the work ahead to overcome Greg Abbott’s extremism.

This investment in student organizing, engagement, and voter registration follows O’Rourke’s historic increase in young voter turnout during his record-breaking Senate campaign. In 2018, young voter turnout across Texas was up by 500% during early voting and up by more than 230% overall compared to the previous midterm election. O’Rourke has already held more than a dozen student-focused town halls during his campaign to be the 49th governor of Texas.

For the most up-to-date College Tour schedule, visit BetoForTexas.com/CollegeTour

