Bexar County deputy charged with unlawful strip searches

UNDATED (AP) – A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females.

The sheriff’s office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4.

Jail records show Berry is in custody.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



