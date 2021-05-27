Big 12 revenue lower again in pandemic at $34.5M per school

(AP) — The Big 12 Conference is distributing about $345 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The $34.5 million per school is down from about $37.7 million last year. It is the second year in a row the average per school has been lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the overall revenue was about $50 million short of what had been expected before the pandemic.
But he anticipates revenue numbers increasing next year, likely to more than $40 million per school.
