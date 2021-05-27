Big 12 revenue lower again in pandemic at $34.5M per school

State & Regional

by: STEPHEN HAWKINS - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — The Big 12 Conference is distributing about $345 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The $34.5 million per school is down from about $37.7 million last year. It is the second year in a row the average per school has been lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the overall revenue was about $50 million short of what had been expected before the pandemic.

But he anticipates revenue numbers increasing next year, likely to more than $40 million per school.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar