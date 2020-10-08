Big 12 takes hit from shoddy defenses of Oklahoma, Texas

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs from Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 37-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP) Oklahoma and Texas are struggling on defense again, and it’s cost both programs and the Big 12 Conference.

The league’s two marquee teams started off with national title hopes. Neither are where they expected to be as they prepare to meet Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Texas is barely ranked at No. 22 and Oklahoma is out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2016. Oklahoma probably has no shot at the College Football Playoff after getting there the past three years and Texas likely would be out of the running with a loss.

