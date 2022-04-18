BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires burned across the Big Country on Easter Sunday. The latest confirmed burned on the north side of Lake Stamford in Haskell County.

The fire near Lake Stamford began early in the day. The size and containment status of the fire was unclear, but Haskell Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that their crews expected the Texas A&M Forest Service to arrive and help out later that night.

The first fire confirmed in the Big Country was the Easter Blues Fire near Coronado’s Camp in Tuscola. The Easter Blues Fire was updated just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday by the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, as growing to 300 acres in size and 30% containment.

A second fire was confirmed just after 8:00 Sunday night. The Nina Lucia Fire in Nolan County was burning 200 acres of land and was 15% contained, as of just before 9:00 p.m.

The causes of these fires are unknown at this time. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.