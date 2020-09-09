Big rodeo event moves from Vegas to Texas due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Paul Eaves competes in the team roping event during the final night of the National Finals Rodeo, in Las Vegas. Officials announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, the National Finals Rodeo won’t be held in Las Vegas this year due to coronavirus restrictions and will instead move to Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials announced Wednesday the National Finals Rodeo is moving this year from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and Texas Rangers officials said the Western horse sports championship will be held Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field.

The stadium seats more than 40,000 people.

Texas has 50% occupancy guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rodeo officials project up to 17,000 ticket-buyers per day — with some seats empty, masks required and hand-sanitizing stations added.

The event is expected to return next year to Thomas & Mack Center near the Las Vegas Strip.

