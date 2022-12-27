MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public released information Tuesday about a deadly crash 10 miles north of Midland. DPS said Joshua Paul McCracken, 25, of Big Spring lost his life.

DPS said on December 21 at 4:41 p.m. McCracken was driving a pickup truck southbound on State Highway 349. An 18-wheeler, driven by Jorge L. Valdes, 53, of Lakeland, Florida, was also southbound on the highway but stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left.

DPS said McCracken’s truck “failed to control speed” and hit the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Another pickup truck, driving by Barbara Browning Dunton, 64, of Midland, then also crashed into the trailer. A pickup truck going northbound and driven by Ronald William Mann, 51, of Lamesa then hit debris from the crash.

McCracken was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A crash summary from DPS said the other drivers were not injured. DPS said McCracken was not wearing a seat belt. Conditions were dry and clear. The posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour.