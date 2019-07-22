Big Texan Motel named one of ‘coolest motels in America’

Big Texas Motel named one of America's coolest motels where you can rest your head, retro-style

The website, Budget Travel, named the Big Texan Motel one of the coolest motels in America.

The website describes their choices for motels as:

Over the past few years, creative hoteliers have been taking rundown vintage motor lodges and sprucing them up with modern amenities without sacrificing any of the nostalgic charm. Here are a few of America’s coolest motels where you can rest your head, retro-style.

Some of the motels include:

Number 5 is the Big Texan Motel. The website writes on the motel: