Big Texan Motel named one of ‘coolest motels in America’

The website, Budget Travel, named the Big Texan Motel one of the coolest motels in America.
The website describes their choices for motels as:
Over the past few years, creative hoteliers have been taking rundown vintage motor lodges and sprucing them up with modern amenities without sacrificing any of the nostalgic charm. Here are a few of America’s coolest motels where you can rest your head, retro-style.
Some of the motels include:
- Austin Motel in Austin, Texas
- Beck’s Motor Lodge: San Francisco, California
- Vagabond Hotel: Miami, Florida
- Modern Hotel & Bar: Boise, Idaho
Number 5 is the Big Texan Motel. The website writes on the motel:
The towering cowboy figure flanking the roadside sign for the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo is a dead giveaway of the adjacent Big Texas Motel’s kitschy throwback vibe. Not convinced? Just take a look at the motel’s façade, which looks like the set of a Western movie, and the Texas-shaped pool.
Opened in 1960 and located on Route 66, just a few minutes from Rick Husband International Airport, the property’s rooms feature campy touches such as swinging saloon doors, old-timey wooden furniture and animal pelts, all of which add up to a theatrical Old West atmosphere.