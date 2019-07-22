Breaking News
Big Texan Motel named one of ‘coolest motels in America’

Big Texas Motel named one of America's coolest motels where you can rest your head, retro-style

by: Karl Wehmhoener

The website, Budget Travel, named the Big Texan Motel one of the coolest motels in America.

The website describes their choices for motels as:

Over the past few years, creative hoteliers have been taking rundown vintage motor lodges and sprucing them up with modern amenities without sacrificing any of the nostalgic charm. Here are a few of America’s coolest motels where you can rest your head, retro-style.

Some of the motels include:

  1. Austin Motel in Austin, Texas
  2. Beck’s Motor Lodge: San Francisco, California
  3. Vagabond Hotel: Miami, Florida
  4. Modern Hotel & Bar: Boise, Idaho

Number 5 is the Big Texan Motel. The website writes on the motel:

The towering cowboy figure flanking the roadside sign for the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo is a dead giveaway of the adjacent Big Texas Motel’s kitschy throwback vibe. Not convinced? Just take a look at the motel’s façade, which looks like the set of a Western movie, and the Texas-shaped pool.
Opened in 1960 and located on Route 66, just a few minutes from Rick Husband International Airport, the property’s rooms feature campy touches such as swinging saloon doors, old-timey wooden furniture and animal pelts, all of which add up to a theatrical Old West atmosphere.

