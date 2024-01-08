CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Municipal Schools announced early release on Monday due to the threat of inclement weather, according to an article by The Eastern New Mexico News. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning that remains in effect until 11 p.m. MST.

The NWS was predicting up to three inches of snow with wind gusts up to 65 mph north of Clovis in Curry, Quay, Eastern San Miguel and Harding counties. The NWS also warned of hazardous road conditions during evening commute and extensive damage to trees and power lines due to the high winds. Road closures were possible along Interstate 40.

In Texas, Castro and Parmer counties were under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. CST, according to the NWS.

Up to three inches of snow was expected with wind gusts as high as 60 mph, causing reduction to visibility due to blowing snow. The NWS told drivers to plan on slippery road conditions that could impact evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.