CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A damaging tornado outbreak and severe storms moved through the Central Texas area Monday afternoon and evening. Crews from the National Weather Service will be out Tuesday to survey the damage and make determinations on how many tornadoes actually touched down and their intensity.

There were several tornado reports across the Central Texas area.

11:13 a.m. Tuesday: Bluebonnet Electric said crews were still working to repair damaged poles and wires south of Elgin. It said it was working on restoring power for 26 outages that is affecting 686 members.

10:20 a.m. Tuesday: Bastrop County officials reported just one injury that’s not expected to be life-threatening was associated with Monday’s tornado and about 75% of Elgin doesn’t have power. Bluebonnet Electric reported that 32 of its poles were damaged, and about half have already been repaired according to county officials. Bluebonnet expects all power to be restored by noon Tuesday.

There are two roads still closed, one due to high water and the other because of downed power lines. Gruentzner Road at State Highway 95 has downed power lines across it and the 1300 block of Old Sayers Road has high water, county officials said.

9:20 a.m. Tuesday: Along with Williamson County, Bastrop County officials have also signed a disaster declaration for damage associated with Monday’s tornado outbreak. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed the declaration, which allocates more resources to help the area recover from all the damage the tornado caused.

8:20 a.m. Tuesday: A couple more photos of damage from the Clay Madsen Recreation Center in Round Rock. A car is flipped over and a light pole was snapped off at its base.

A car is flipped and a lightpole was snapped off its foundation among other damage near the Clay Madsen Recreation Center in Round Rock. (KXAN photo/Tom Miller)

7:50 a.m. Tuesday: KXAN photographers took these photos of tornado damage Tuesday morning in Round Rock and Elgin. Homes, businesses and property were all destroyed as the tornado outbreak tore through Central Texas.

A tornado ripped through Elgin and left behind piles of damaged homes and other buildings. Crews from the National Weather Service will be out there to determine the intensity of the tornado Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Cars and buildings were damaged near the Clay Madsen Recreation Center on Gattis School Road in Round Rock. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Damage to a shopping center in Round Rock that included a Bank of America that was completely destroyed. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

7:30 a.m. Tuesday: One school in the Round Rock Independent School District will run on a two-hour delay Tuesday. Callison Elementary has a power outage, RRISD officials said, and it will open two hours late. All other schools are reporting at normal.

Elgin ISD is on a two-hour delay.

7:10 a.m. Tuesday: Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell joined KXAN News Today at 6:45 a.m. to talk about the aftermath of tornadoes that ripped through several parts of the county and how officials are going to start the process of helping those affected.

6 a.m. Tuesday: The KXAN News Today team is out across Central Texas surveying the damage and aftermath of Monday’s tornado outbreak.

Tom Miller is out in Round Rock at the Clay Madsen Community Center on Gattis School Road where trees are uprooted and there’s damage to vehicles. The power is also out in that area, and the road is closed.

Nabil Remadna is also in Round Rock, but near the Kalahari Resort on East Palm Valley Boulevard and he took a look at some of the damage that a tornado caused.

Candy Rodriguez is in Elgin and reports that three people were taken to hospitals with injuries associated with a tornado that caused damage to several buildings.

10:15 p.m. Kalahari Resorts & Convention released a statement Monday evening, stating no injuries were reported on the property.

“We remain dedicated to working with local authorities to keep our guests and associates safe as we further evaluate the damage to our resort. Safety has, and always will be, our greatest priority. We sincerely appreciate the thoughtful concern shown from our Texas neighbors and further extend our sentiments for a swift recovery to all those affected by tonight’s storms,” said the resort.

10:11 p.m. A flood advisory is in effect for Williamson County until 12:45 a.m.

10:05 p.m. The National Weather Service said it will begin survey damage for areas in Central Texas, including from Round Rock to Granger, Jarrell and Elgin.

9:50 p.m. During his press conference with Williamson County officials, Gov. Greg Abbott said the county was already under a disaster declaration due to wildfire threats from last week.

9:49 p.m. Elgin ISD will be on a 2-hour delay due to power outages following a tornado outbreak and storms through the area Monday.

9:44 p.m. The mayor of Round Rock, Craig Morgan, released a statement Monday night saying the city would use “every resource to assist our citizens,” following a tornado outbreak.

“To all of our families impacted, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Round Rock is a great place because of the people. I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me tonight. I cannot say thank you enough. We will recover from this and be even stronger as a community. Pray for our city,” said Morgan.

9:30 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been extended for the Austin Metro and our eastern counties until 1 a.m.

9:32 P.M. An emergency shelter at the Elgin Recreation Center has been opened and is located at 361 on SH 95.

9:08 p.m. A shelter has been opened in Granger at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Recreation Center at 500 W. Davilla St.

9:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Williamson County including Georgetown and Granger until 9:30 p.m.

8:58 p.m. The City of Round Rock said no major injuries or fatalities were reported from Monday’s tornado outbreak.

8:52 p.m. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said a shelter has been opened at the Elgin Recreation Center for displaced residents. The center is located at 361 St. Highway 95 N.

8:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, including Austin, Round Rock and Buda until 9:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired or been canceled in the KXAN viewing area.

8:20 p.m. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to join Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to give details about tornadoes that moved through the area.

The governor and Gravell are expected to provide an update at 9 p.m. You can watch the update online at KXAN.com or on the KXAN Facebook page.

8:13 p.m. Granger ISD said anyone in need of shelter is welcome to go to the school gymnasium for assistance or resources.

8:10 p.m. Our cameras captured a light pole being toppled near I-35 and SH 45. We show the final damage.

8:03 p.m. Bluebonnet Electric said crews restored power to 19 outages affecting more than 3,000 members. Bluebonnet said most significant damage was reported near Luling in Caldwell County and in Travis/Bastrop counties near Elgin.

8:02 p.m. Tornado Warning for Lee County canceled.

7:39 p.m. Two temporary shelters have been set up at Dell Diamond Heritage Center (3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.) and Redbud Elementary School (1500 Ty Cobb Pl.), Round Rock Police said.

7:37 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Lee County.

7:36 p.m. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging citizens to report damage to property by submitting a damage assessment survey. Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

7:33 p.m. The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management said CR 305 is being shut down due to storm damage in the Double Creek area. Avoid the area.

7:25 p.m. The City of Taylor confirmed damage from a tornado that touched down in the northeast part of the city. The city said damage includes downed power lines on County Road 368, roof damage to buildings and out buildings on Cotton Row Lane. Debris was also reported debris blocking the roadways near Chandler Road and CR 101.

No injuries were reported.

7:22 p.m. An ERCOT official reminds residents that there would likely be damage to gas meters and lines. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

7:15 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Llano counties.

7:10 p.m. Greenlawn Boulevard is shut down between Gattis School Road and Dell Way due to debris in the road, Round Rock Police said on Twitter. Avoid the area.

7:08 p.m. Round Rock Police said officers are currently assessing damage and there were reports of structural damage to multiple homes and businesses.

7:06 p.m. According to Oncor, more than 18,000 customers in Williamson County are without power. In Travis County, more than 5,000 customers are without power. In Bastrop, there were nearly 4,000 customers without power as of 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Bluebonnet Electric said there are more than 700 members south of Elgin who are affected by power outages.

6:48 p.m. Debris was reported in Round Rock following a tornado. Trees were snapped along Dell Way and North Interstate 35.

6:38 p.m. A new tornado warning has been issued for Elgin, McDade and Coupland until 7 p.m. A “particularly dangerous situation” tag has been attached to this storm. Seek shelter now.

A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado is located near Bartlett, or near Granger, moving northeast, NWS says.

6:31 p.m. A confirmed tornado has been reported near Manor. Seven miles southwest of Elgin, according to the National Weather Service.

6:20 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for east Caldwell and south Bastrop counties until 7 p.m.

6:10 p.m. A tornado was seen traveling in eastern Williamson County, near Circleville. Seek shelter immediately.

6:09 p.m. A tornado has been confirmed to touch down in Caldwell County.

6:01 p.m. National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was on the ground near Jarrell. Those in the area must seek shelter immediately.

5:50 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jarrell and Serenada, just north of Austin, until 6:15 p.m.

5:48 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Williamson County until 6:45 p.m.

5:40 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Austin, Kyle and Buda areas until 6:15 p.m.

5:25 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Wimberley, Dripping Springs and Woodcreek until 5:45 p.m.

5:10 p.m.: The National Weather Service for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lampasas County until 6:15 p.m. During that timespan, wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour are possible, as well as half dollar-sized hail.

5:05 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwest Williamson County, North Hays County, North Travis County and East Blanco County until 6 p.m. These regions include north and west Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock and Pflugerville. Ping pong ball-sized hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

In a separate update, the NWS said golf ball-sized hail has been reported in New Braunfels.

4:50 p.m.: The city of Buda announced on Twitter its public library will close at 5 p.m. due to severe weather.

4:45 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin until 5:45 p.m. A separate alert for Buda, Canyon Lake and Wimberley was also issued.

4:20 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Blanco, Henly, Lakeway and Lago Vista through 5:15 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds can reach up to 60 miles per hour and residents can anticipate up to quarter-sized hail.

4:00 p.m.: The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced just after 4 p.m. Monday it has suspended all outdoor programs and closed public facilities due to severe weather. The closures include golf courses, swimming pools and other PARD-affiliated sites.

After-school childcare services will still remain open for extended pick-up times “as needed,” officials said in the email. In the event of severe weather during pickup times, the facilities can be used for sheltering purposes.

3:50 p.m.: Both the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS provided resource updates just before 4 p.m. Monday. APD will have patrol units out to help monitor low water crossings in their sectors, and the department is monitoring weather patterns and updating units’ positioning as needed.

ATCEMS has one AmBus as a state resource, which will be staged in College Station and is able to be deployed throughout its coverage region, as needed. Across Texas, there are a collective 17 AmBuses available to assist in severe emergencies, with crews comprising a crew chief, one driver and four medics.

3:45 p.m.: Austin Public Health announced Monday afternoon all operations are closed due to severe weather, including the potential of thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and tornado threats.

3:15 p.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Austin metro and its surrounding counties until 10 p.m.

2:10 p.m.: The city of Lakeway announced its city council meeting Monday evening has been postponed to April 4 due to severe weather. All city offices closed at 2 p.m. as a result of the weather forecast.

1:40 p.m.: Travis County offices and facilities will be closed for non-essential services Monday afternoon due to inclement weather. Essential county staff will still be on-site performing their duties.

1:30 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon he’s directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to “mobilize state resources” ahead of severe weather in the forecast. Across the state, these conditions include tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said in the release. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The following state resources have been mobilized to support the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: 2 urban search and rescue teams, 4 swiftwater boat squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden swiftwater boat rescue teams in place

Texas Department of State Health Services: activated to Level II Escalated Response, in the event of severe weather support

Texans are encouraged to build an emergency supply kit, sign up for emergency alert systems and stay tuned to weather radio or news updates and keep important documents in a waterproof container.

1:20 p.m.: With severe storms forecasted through the afternoon and evening, Travis County’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics will not be held for the rest of the day Monday. The latest information on vaccine clinics is available on Travis County’s digital calendar.

12:45 p.m.: Some city facilities and operations will close early today as a result of the severe weather.

The city of Pflugerville announced in a tweet Monday afternoon all city facilities will close, beginning at 2 p.m. All in-person activities, programs and meetings are canceled today, officials added.

12:20 p.m.: Multiple school districts have altered their dismissal plans and safety protocols.

Lake Travis ISD, Del Valle ISD, Taylor ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Georgetown ISD, Manor ISD, Hays CISD, Austin ISD and Hutto ISD have all confirmed changes to operations.

Stay connected: What to know during severe storms