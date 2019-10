BRENHAM, Texas — Texas-based Blue Bell announced the Christmas Cookies flavor of ice cream on Thursday.

Blue Bell described it as chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

“Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time,” Blue Bell said.

Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie are available flavors for the for the holidays.