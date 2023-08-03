EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), along with elected officials, faith-based institutions, and community advocates, will hold the El Paso Firme Community Memorial Event in remembrance of the 23 innocent lives lost and the dozens injured in the El Paso Walmart shooting four years ago.

The memorial will start at 9:15 a.m. and will be held at Ponder Park located at 7500 W H Burges Dr.

Photo credit: Jasmine Perry/KTSM 9 News

BNHR says the memorial will also be an opportunity for a “renewed call to action against gun violence, white supremacy, xenophobia, and the anti-immigrant agenda.”

“As we approach the fourth anniversary of this horrific, white-supremacist attack, the BNHR hopes to offer a space of community healing and resistance. We cannot forget that this massacre occurred as a result of weak gun control laws as well as the spread of hateful, white supremacist, and xenophobic rhetoric towards immigrants of color and minorities. This narrative continues to be spread in Texas and throughout our nation by extremist politicians. It is essential that we come together to denounce white supremacy, xenophobia, and the anti-immigrant agenda,” said Fernando García, executive director of the BNHR.