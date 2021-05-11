Bodies of two slain officers from Concho County headed to Lubbock autopsy

EDEN, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com learned from law enforcement that the bodies of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies will come to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage.com, the deputies were shot and killed Monday night. A suspect led officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building.

After a standoff and gunshots, two officers lost their lives, Conchovalleyhomepage.com reported, and another victim was injured and taken to Shannon Medical Center.

Lubbock Police will escort a procession with the bodies as they come into Lubbock Tuesday morning.

A suspect has been arrested, and “His motive is unknown at this time.”