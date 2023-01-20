BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.

The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.

The body was discovered by a fisherman. A positive identification is pending.

According to the Belton Police Department, the body had a head injury consistent with a high fall and was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The Morgan’s Point Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the body. The southbound I-35 frontage road was briefly closed on Thursday evening to assist in the investigation and recovery of the body.



This investigation is ongoing.