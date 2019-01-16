Body found is confirmed to be missing teen from Canadian

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANADIAN, Texas - On Tuesday, Klein Investigation and Consulting (KIC) announced on behalf of the Thomas Brown family that remains found near Lake Marvin were confirmed as Brown’s.

Brown was 18-years-old in 2016 when he went missing from Canadian. Brown's remains were found off Lake Marvin Rd., near Lake Marvin, about 19 miles east of Canadian on January 9.

“His remains have been confirmed through dental records,” KIC said.

KIC thanked the person who discovered the remains.

“And now, a new phase will begin in the investigation, and those who may know something need to come forward now,” KIC said.

The statement from KIC said, “there are still questions on what really happened on Lake Marvin Road.”

Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the cause of death remained under investigation, and anyone with information should contact law enforcement.

The following is the full statement from KIC.

First, we would ask for prayers for the entire Brown / Meeks family. They are in seclusion post being informed and they have asked for time to gather their thoughts.

Second, the entire KIC Team is proud of the great work of the Attorney General of the State of Texas and the hard working men and women of the Texas Rangers.

Third, the remains were found by a person that had heard the call from law enforcement and our firm asking everyone to keep a watch on Lake Marvin Road. This person did the right thing — if you see something say something.

Lastly, we would like to thank the citizens of Hemphill County for their support of our warn and our investigation. Many of the citizens used their own resources to help Law Enforcement and our team search for Tom.

Although the discovery of Tom's remains gives some closure to the mystery of his location, there are still questions on what really happened on Lake Marvin Road. And now, a new phase will begin in the investigation, and those whom may know something need to come forward now.