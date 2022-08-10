CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood.

Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man inside a tent near a line of trees.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn has ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas.

The dead man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin. This investigation is ongoing.