CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities in Eastern New Mexico started a homicide investigation after a female was found dead near a highway on Thursday, according to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post from CCSO, the victim was found east of Roswell.

“The deceased is a female and was left on the side of the road east of the Bottomless Lakes turnoff on 380 East,” Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington stated in a social media post.

Authorities said more information would be revealed as the investigation continued. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.