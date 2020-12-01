Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on side of Houston road

HOUSTON (KXAN/NBC NEWS) — Houston police are investigating after the body of 26-year-old Instagram influencer Alexis Robinault, who went by the name Alexis Sharkey, was found on the side of a road near I-10 on Saturday.

The body had no visible wounds when paramedics discovered it in an area about 17 miles west of downtown, Houston Police Department said.

Sharkey’s mother Stacy Clark Robinault said in a Saturday Facebook post that her daughter hadn’t been heard from in over 24 hours.

Mother Stacy wrote: “It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

The influencer, who has over 36,000 followers, moved to Houston in January, her mother said. She was known for beauty and skincare tips and fashion.

(Information from KXAN.com; NBCNews.com contributed to this article)