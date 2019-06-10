Body of Texas police chief found in Houston Ship Channel

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GALVESTON, TX - MARCH 25: The Carnival Cruise Ship "Triumph" along with two other cruise ships sit in the Houston Port unable to leave after an oil spill on March 25, 2014 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Shea/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GALVESTON, TX - MARCH 25: The Carnival Cruise Ship "Triumph" along with two other cruise ships sit in the Houston Port unable to leave after an oil spill on March 25, 2014 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Shea/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a Texas police chief who fell out of a boat into Galveston Bay Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a search crew pulled Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed's body from the water of the Houston Ship Channel Sunday morning, ending a 40-hour search.

The 50-year-old police chief had been missing since 4 p.m. Friday, when authorities say he was thrown overboard without a life jacket when a wave from a large passing vessel struck his boat.

The Coast Guard says more than a dozen local, state and federal agencies scoured more than 650 square miles before a Galveston County boat crew found Reed's body about 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) north of the Texas City Dike just before 8 a.m.