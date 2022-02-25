PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two brothers charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather had their bonds reduced.

According to Hidalgo County public records, the bonds for Christian Treviño and Alejandro Treviño have been reduced to $150,000 each.

Christian Treviño, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, capital murder and engaging in criminal activity. At the time each charge had a bond amount of $500,000, totaling $1,500,000.

Each of these charges has had its bonds reduced to $50,000.

Alejandro Treviño, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in criminal activity, with bonds originally of $500,000 for each charge, totaling $1,000,000.

The two charges have now had their bonds reduced to $75,000 each.

The two were charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla, after his body was discovered on Jan. 20 in a field in McAllen.

According to police, a younger relative had accused Quintanilla of sexual assault. When Alejandro and Christian heard of this, they confronted Quintanilla which led to a physical fight.

They were later joined by Juan Eduardo Melendez, a friend of theirs who also began assaulting Quintanilla, police said.

Christian and Melendez then dropped off Alejandro at his residence and found Quintanilla walking along a road severely injured. They placed him in the bed of their truck and took him to the field where he was later found dead.

At a press conference on Jan. 25, Pharr police said that Quintanilla had a separate warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child dating back to 2019.

A petition titled “Justice for Alejandro, Christian, and Juan” which asks that the teens involved in the murder be released, has received over 495,000 signatures as of Thursday.