Bosque County fire departments low on staff

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Bosque County fire departments are critically low on staff.

The county currently has eleven fire departments, all consisting of 100 percent volunteers, who are vital as emergency responders. They are depended on to respond to fires, auto accidents, emergency medical calls and more.

However, every department in the county has expressed concerns about manpower shortages. Besides responding to all kinds of emergencies, these men and women also conduct fundraisers, participate in parades, put on fireworks shows, place flags in cemeteries on special days, teach children fire safety, support youth sports groups, and serve their communities as the go-to group who can be trusted to get jobs done no matter what it takes.

If you would like to know more about becoming a volunteer firefighter in Bosque County, you can reach out to the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management at BosqueEMC@bosquecounty.us.

Sources: Bosque County Office of Emergency Management, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office