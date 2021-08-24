Both Chili’s locations in Abilene closed due to ‘severe food shortage’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Both Chili’s locations are closed in Abilene due to a “severe food shortage.”

Chili’s on South Clack Street and Chili’s on State Highway 351 both shut their doors to the public Monday, August 23 because of the ongoing shortage.

A sign posted at the State Highway 351 location explains the issue, saying “due to delayed deliveries and running out of key product, we will be closed for the remainder of the day.”

Another sign clarifies that the restaurant, “cannot just run to Wal-Mart and get everything, we have to follow recipes and have the approval from our Corporate and at this time we have to wait for our delivery tomorrow.”

The location on South Clack Street has a sign as well, which blames their closure on a ‘severe food shortage’.

As of right now, both restaurants plan to reopen Tuesday, August 24.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Chili’s corporate office for comment but have yet to receive a response.

