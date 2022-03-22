BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years after a tornado tore through Bowie, many Montague County residents are once again left salvaging what they can.

Monday’s tornado hit the outskirts of town, leveling houses and leaving a path of destruction.

“A lot of people that were in mobile homes, they’re just gone they’re just disintegrated,” Bowie resident Vicky Howard said.

Howard is just one of the hundreds of volunteers who came out to help those affected by the tornado, which she said was heading one way before turning straight for her son’s house.

“I was downtown working and we thought it was going to hit there and then all of a sudden it turned and come down and it’s about a mile, mile and a half long, all the way through here,” Howard said.

And now, not only is Howard helping to pick up, she is searching for something very near and dear to her heart.

“My grandson won grand champion back in January at the county show here in Montague and we cannot find his belt buckle. We went to Houston last week to the livestock show and we put it in our son’s travel trailer and if you look over there, there’s nothing left of the travel trailer. It’s just the trailer,” Howard said.

But others like Cookie Campbell weren’t as fortunate.

“I was praying, that’s what was going through my head, I was praying,” Campbell said.

Cookie was notified by her granddaughter that a tornado was headed straight for her house. She said she knew she had to get somewhere safe and fast. Cookie got inside a closet where she has a rope tied to the door and held on for dear life.

“I wasn’t concerned about me as much. Well, at the time I was. I was more concerned about them I’m just one person,” Campbell said.

After the storm passed, her family sprung into action.

“She was trapped in there and my great-nephew and I had to push some beams off and my wife went in and got her out and was able to get her out from under that debris,” Cookie’s brother Sonny Love said.

Cookies house was nearly wiped away, but one thing that remained was a cross on the wall that never budged.

“It tells me who was in charge, and who was protecting me,” Campbell said.

“She’s one tough cookie,” Love said.

Although it will take time to rebuild, for some victims their faith in humanity has already been restored.

“We’ve had people calling from all over the United States asking how can they help and if there’s anything they can do so we’re very very thankful and very very grateful, God is good to all of us,” Howard said.

“It pulls at your heartstrings, it’s so appreciated and they responded to everybody out here, that’s just god working, they’re good people, there’s still good people left,” Campbell said.

Fortunately for these victims, the only things that were lost are material objects. There were no fatalities, and only a few injuries were reported from this tornado.