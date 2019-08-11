Boy, 16, dies after attack by 3 dogs in Dallas-area backyard

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being mauled by three pit bulls inside the fenced backyard of a Dallas-area home where the dogs lived.

Irving police on Sunday announced the boy’s death. One officer was treated for a dog bite.

A police statement says officers responded around 5 a.m. Saturday to reports of a dog attack and arrived to find the dogs mauling the boy, who did not live at the home. The teen died Saturday night at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police shot one of the dogs, who later had to be euthanized. The other two were taken to a shelter.

Irving police are investigating why the teen was at the home. The owner told investigators that the boy was trespassing.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)