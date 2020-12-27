Boy Scout Troop trailer stolen from East Texas church, holds sentimental value

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — A Boy Scouts Troop trailer was stolen off of church property from the Whitehouse United Methodist Church where Jason Beaton’s scouts have meetings.

The trailer had one of the wheels locked up. One of the adults in Troop 359 was able to follow the “drag” trail up to Rhones Quarter road and down to Lilli road and up to Highway 110.

Beaton believed that either the brake gave way and or a tire popped. He was able to determine that the marks pointed south on Highway 110.

“I have the unique honor of serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 359. The same Troop with which my brothers and I earned our Eagle Ranks. This trailer holds a special place for me,” Beaton said.

The trailer was dedicated to Beaton’s friend who had passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2000, by his son and wife to the troop in his memory.

“I will never forget his dedication to Scouting. His son (also an Eagle) and wife dedicated this trailer to our Troop in his memory,” Beaton said.

If anyone has seen the trailer contact the Whitehouse Police Department at 903-510-7550

(Credit: Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)