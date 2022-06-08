BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Unbound non-profit organization are teaming up to combat human trafficking.

Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that Unbound has done this twice before in two other areas in Texas, with the idea of this being a “multi-disciplinary, multi-agency, multi-county effort.”

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will be the leading investigative unit, and will assist any agencies in its area with these human trafficking cases. Unbound will be the lead on victim assistance by partnering with every other victim service agency in the area – such as Scotty’s House, Amber Alert Network, Health Care providers, and more.

Deputy Wilcox says this also includes everyone working with prosecutors – such as the District Attorney, County Attorney, and federal agencies (FBI and Homeland Security, in particular).

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is applying for grants from OVC (Office of Victims Crime) for itself and Unbound – totaling $1.5 million. They will be making a selection and announcing recipients by October 1.

The goal of this collaborative effort is to identify victims of all forms of human trafficking, to provide access to services, and to investigate and prosecute traffickers at the local, state, tribal, and federal levels.