Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for wanted woman

Jeanette Allen. (Courtesy: Brazos County Crime Stoppers)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers need your help to find a wanted woman.

Jeanette Allen is wanted for Theft $2,500 to $30,000 and False Statements Property/Credit by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Her last known address was on Devonshire Street in Bryan.

If anyone has information on Allen’s whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Rewards for arrests in these cases have been increased by 40 percent indefinitely, and 40 percent for any tip leading to an arrest. 

Source: Brazos County Crime Stoppers

