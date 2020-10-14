BREAKING: Huge fire burning in unoccupied apartment complex under construction

State & Regional

by: John Brewer

Posted: / Updated:

Send your photos to news@cw39.com

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) According to Harris County ESD 48 a call came in at 6:18 that a fire had broken out. Fire officials say the fire erupted at an apartment complex under construction located at Partnership Way and Grand Circle Blvd near the Katy Freeway and Hwy 99.

Fire fighters are on scene and are reporting high heat and a lot of debris in the area. They are also waiting for water service officials to up the water pressure in the area so they can get the fire put out.

This is a breaking. More details to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar