‘Bridge of Souls’ honoring lives lost to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Cultural Arts Waco and other organizations have come together with a public art installation to honor the lives of the people who died from COVID-19 – with a goal to make sure they are never forgotten.

Emotions were high as people stopped by the yellow house at 605 Austin Avenue to pick up and drop off silhouette banners honoring someone’s life.

Culture Arts President and Bridge of Souls organizer Doreen Ravenscroft says the soul represents the life lost.



“We hope we convey the life that person who was lost [and the] color to their families, and also to our community,” Ravenscroft said.

The silhouette banners are designed in different age groups and genders.

After Cultural Arts shared the post on social media, a flood of people came by to pick up a banner to design. Artist Sydney Miller says she finally got the courage to pick up a banner, and it was an emotional moment.

“For me, picking this up from my grandpa, because he lived here most of his life,” Miller said. “In fact, we just sold the house that, like, we grew up in. And I just feel like I wanted to do something that really honors him.”

She was not the only one. Amber Bolden says she has lost so many people to COVID-19 – her mom is now the oldest in her family.

“It was just a time for me to think about those who I’ve lost, and those who others have lost, and those who are battling the disease right now,” Bolden said.

Ravenscroft says this has been an emotional project. They ordered 600 banners not expecting for them all to be designed, but they have now exceeded that number.

“We are so honored that we are doing this project, and we hope that everyone will come and see it,” Ravenscroft said. “That they will realize that the people we have lost are part of the fabric of our community.”

Cultural Arts is also thankful for the support of the Cooper Foundation, the City of Waco, McLennan County, Creative Waco, and the Texas Commission of Arts.

After the banners are complete, they will be displayed in downtown Waco. Ravenscroft says they are still working on the final details of the banner installation – which will take place in the middle of October, and hang for one month.