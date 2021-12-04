Bring Texas State Parks home for the holidays with an ornament and souvenirs

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

Find the perfect holiday gift for the outdoorsy person in your life at the new Texas State Park Online Store. The store, which is found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s reservation website, features the official 2021 Texas State Park ornament, plus ornaments from previous years, magnets, hiking stick medallions, stickers and much more.

For 20 years, the annual park Christmas ornament has featured some of the most recognizable Texas State Parks landscapes. The metal ornament features photo-quality artwork in stunning color with rich, laser-etched textures and detail. This year, the ornament features a longhorn from the official state longhorn herd at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site.

The annual Christmas ornament can be purchased exclusively online for $19.95 each, with free shipping. Purchase by Thursday, Dec. 10 for likely arrival before Christmas. Taxes will be applied at check out.

Other items available for purchase on the new Texas State Park Online Store include the Texas State Parks Pass, which allows a carload of visitors into the park for free for a calendar year, a Bluebonnet metal bookmark, a wooden Texas State Park magnet and sticker, state park zipper pulls and key rings, hiking stick medallions and ornaments from previous years.

Stay tuned to the online store throughout the year for new items available for purchase.

Anyone visiting the Texas State Capitol during the month of December can see the Capitol Christmas Tree delivered by Eisenhower State Park staff and the 2021 Texas State Park ornament. Texas State Parks has provided Christmas trees to the Texas State Capitol for more than 40 years.

The 20-foot tree [was] delivered Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. to the House of Representatives. Mamie III, named after former First Lady Mamie Geneva Eisenhower, is a Virginia Pine grown and harvested from a tree farm near Eisenhower State Park. Texas State Park Police [escorted] the tree to the Capitol when it [entered] Austin.

(Press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)