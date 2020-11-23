Brookshire Grocery Co. to offer free COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved and available

TYLER, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — Brookshire Grocery Company announced on Monday they will offer COVID-19 vaccines for free when they are approved and available.

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will offer this to the public to support their goal of keeping their communities safe, Brookshire’s wrote in a statement.

“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to participate in the plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines to best serve our communities. Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”

When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, BGC pharmacy stuff will be trained to safely administer it and educate patients. BGC pharmacists have administered vaccines previously.

According to the company, they have continued to take preventive measures, such as sanitizing surfaces often, which includes shopping carts, baskets, keypads and counter tops.

BGC is based in Tyler. They employ more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)