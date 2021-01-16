Brookshire’s Grocery Co. launches waitlist for COVID-19 vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods launched an online waitlist for those who are in 1A and 1B to sign up for vaccines.

Only people who are involved in those classifications can register on Brookshire’s website under COVID-19 Vaccine Information for vaccine shots.

Those who have already been added to the wait list at a Brookshire pharmacy will not need to sign up again.

You will be contacted by your pharmacy when the vaccine is available for you.

“Per guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services, we will ask for a badge or ID to confirm that each vaccine recipient is the targeted group. The general public is not eligible for the vaccine at this time per state guidelines.We will keep our customers and communities updated as this process continues, and we move through the multi-phase rollout that will allow us to offer the vaccine to the general public in the near future. We are proud to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine according to the phased-mandated groups. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19.” Morgan Countryman, Communications Manager of Brookshire Grocery Co.

(Information from KETK.com)