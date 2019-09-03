Brother of Texas veteran killed in Odessa mass shooting says he will miss his ‘best friend’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The brother an army veteran killed in a mass shooting in Odessa this weekend is speaking out, saying he will miss his best friend.

Kameron Brown’s life was taken away in the Odessa shooting incident where a gunman shot multiple people, including a 17-month-old child and several police officers. The tragic event left seven people dead not including the gunman who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Kameron was a resident of Brownwood, Texas. The veteran served in Afghanistan and had been an employee of Standard Safety & Supply in Odessa, a first-aid and fire protection service for over a year.

Carlton got the news via text message, he then had to tell his mother who was completely crushed after she heard the news.

Carlton mentioned how his brother Kameron was his best friend.

“I’m proud of him, you were a hero to me and this world, you were somebody I looked up to even though you were my younger brother,” said Carlton.

When asked what would he say to his brother if he had the chance to see him one last time, he answered, “You are my younger brother and I miss you.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Brown’s loved ones cover the funeral expenses.

“…anything you can give would be of great help,” said Carlton Brown. Use the video link above to hear his comments.

If you wish to donate click HERE.

(BigCountryHompage.com contributed to this report.)