Brownfield man seeking help from the public after vintage vehicles stolen, cash reward being offered

BROWNFIELD, Texas– An owner in Brownfield is seeking the public’s help to find vintage vehicles that were stolen from his commercial building early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Brownfield Police responded to an alarm that went off at a commercial building in the 300 block of South 5th Street, said Brownfield PD Police Chief Tony Serbantez.

He said the guy who owns the building next door looked over the fence and noticed his garage door was open, said Serbantez.

The owner had contacted Serbantez Sunday and said someone was trying to get into his building. Furthermore, Brownfield PD put the area on a watch and checked the building about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Then later on into Monday morning is when the alarm went off next door, said Serbantez.

Surveillance video from another commercial building on the same block revealed that a 1966 super sport red Chevelle with black stripes drove off from the garage, according to police.

Additionally, a Dodge pickup longbed was seen pulling an old BMW motorcycle and a trailer was also being pulled by a Dodge pickup, said Serbantez.

He said a cash reward is being offered for anyone who may have any information on the incident and can call Brownfield PD at (806) 637-2511.