BRYAN, Texas (KWKT) — A Bryan police officer shot during a traffic stop late Thursday night is out of the hospital. The shooting sparked a manhunt and ended with a Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy and the suspect both receiving bullet wounds.

The Bryan officer is Najee Watson, who has been with the police department for four years. He went home Saturday and thanks the community for its support.

Investigators say Watson tried to pull over 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin, but say he instead jumped out of his car and shot at Officer Watson. Herrin is accused of stealing Watson’s vehicle and driving off.

The patrol vehicle was found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Several hours later, police said Herrin was seen driving an orange 2004 Ford Mustang.

A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed the vehicle and chased it. Officers say Herrin shot at the deputy, who was hit. The deputy is said to be in stable condition.

At 2:38 p.m., the Bryan Police Department tweeted that Herrin was in custody. Police say Herrin traded gunfire with officers when they found him, and a Bryan officer shot him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the deputy and the suspect.

