MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A fire Saturday morning completely destroyed a building in Marshall.

Marshall firefighters responded to an emergency call on 606 Small St. just after 7:00 a.m. to find a building completely engulfed in flames. It took the crew 20 minutes to put out the flames, but the building was a total loss.

It was empty at the time but authorities say homeless people have been known to shelter there. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials urge the public to use safe methods to keep warm and report anyone who is unlawfully entering buildings.