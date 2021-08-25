Burglar gets machete to his face after homeowner catches him in the act

A burglary suspect was seriously injured In a confrontation with the victim of the home he broke into. Photo by KTSM Photojournalist Andres Martinez.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man attempting to burglarize a home sustained injuries to his face on Wednesday after the homeowner, armed with a machete, struck him in the face, causing multiple multiple cuts.

The alleged intruder, identified as Carlos Esteban Villaescusa, remains in a local hospital to treat those injuries.

The incident happened at a home at the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the homeowner reported being woken up by the sound of glass breaking. As the homeowner went to investigate, he saw Villaescusa holding a metal rod, breaking the front windows of the house. The homeowner, who was armed with a machete, advised Villaescusa to leave, but the two began to fight. That’s when the homeowner struck the intruder in the face with the machete.

Villaescusa ran from the officers when they arrived but was arrested shortly after jumping into the backyard of another home.

EPPD said Villaescusa trespassed into another residence on the same block, breaking the front windows of the other home.

He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.

