BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – A Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot near FM-60, where a standoff is taking place.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 that multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, where a person is barricaded inside a home.

FM-60 is currently closed west of Snook. Travelers are urged to avoid this area.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety