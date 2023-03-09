KXAN’s Brianna Hollis will have more on this story later today. Check back for updates.

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet County Judge James Oakley was indicted this week on felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges, according to the sheriff’s office, are:

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence W/Intent to Impair

Abuse of Official Capacity-Cnt 1

Abuse of Official Capacity-Cnt 2

Official Oppression

KXAN requested the arrest warrant and indictment records from the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office, but the office said the documents are not public yet. Once we obtain those records, we will have more information on the circumstances surrounding the charges.

In a statement, Oakley told KXAN the charges stem from “a fender-bender at a gas station two years ago, where I moved a piece of plastic bumper on the ground to clear for drivers” and his “multi-term service as a member of the Director of the Board of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative.”

Oakley went on to say “I have every confidence that my attorney will be successful in the outcome of addressing these allegations during the process.”

There is a warrant out for his arrest. As of Thursday around noon, Oakley was still not in jail. The sheriff’s office said authorities are waiting for Oakley to turn himself in.