BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As confirmed by the Bushland Independent School District, a head softball coach has resigned after being arrested on Saturday on”state charges of solicitation of prostitution” in Lubbock.

According to an announcement by the district, now-former middle school cross country and Head Softball Coach John Blair told the district of his arrest over the weekend and “immediately tendered his resignation,” before being directed not to return to district property. Officials noted that the arrest “does not appear to involve any minors or any other district employee.”

“The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and endeavors for all its students to be educated in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Bushland ISD in the released statement. “Administration expects all employees to adhere to the District’s standards of professional conduct, maintain the dignity of the profession, respect and obey the law, demonstrate personal integrity, and exemplify honesty and good moral character. Consequently, the administration will cooperate with all applicable governmental authorities as may be required by law and policy.”

District officials advised that anyone with “concerns of possible improper conduct by a school employee or any inappropriate behavior directed toward a student or child” should contact school administration or local law enforcement officials.