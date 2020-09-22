Bush’s Chicken launching Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich in October

WACO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A new chicken sandwich is entering the ring.

The Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich, from Bush’s Chicken, will officially enter the market next month.

Company officials say the sandwich features two of their famous chicken tenders on a King’s Hawaiian Bun with Bushbaby sauce and pickles.

The Bushbaby sandwich was inspired by Bushbaby sauce, which was created in honor of the late Charlene Bush. The sauce was so well received by the public that the company wanted another way to feature it; leading to the creation of the Bushbaby chicken sandwich.

You can get your hands on the Bushbaby sandwich at all 78 Bush’s Chicken locations starting Oct. 1.

(Information from YourBasin.com)