HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The three juvenile inmates who escaped from Ware Youth Center early Saturday morning in a car driven by a 21-year-old guard are in custody.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, Tyjuan Lafitte and Na’varaya Lane, both 17, along with Victoria Tune, a guard at Ware Youth Center were apprehended in Houston, Texas by the Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Midwest Crime Suppression Team.

Lafitte is charged with attempted first-degree murder; Lane for attempted second-degree murder; Durham is charged with armed robbery. All three teens were considered dangerous.

The capture came after the unoccupied getaway car – 2010 a white Pontiac G6, -driven by Victoria Tune was located in the parking lot of a Houston motel where it was kept under surveillance by HPD for several hours.

The vehicle was found through a joint effort by Louisiana’s Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Louisiana State Police Troop G Investigations Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Fusion Center and the Houston Police Department‘s Crime Suppression Team.

Eventually, all four suspects, being driven by one of the suspect’s relatives, returned to the vehicle where they were surrounded and taken into custody by HPD’s Crime Suppression Team.

All suspects will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges in reference to the escape.