CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of an Austin man who was shot and killed while parked outside a Martindale home in October 2021.

Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber confirmed to KXAN a grand jury met Wednesday morning and issued the indictment against Terry Turner, 65.

Turner turned himself in Oct. 22 following the death of Adil Dghoughi, 31. Dghoughi died from his injuries after being shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Court documents stated Turner told law enforcement he woke up in the middle of the night and saw a strange car in his driveway. That’s when Turner, according to the affidavit, ran to get his gun.

Adil Dghoughi

Court documents said Turner stated he chased after the car with the gun as it was reversing out of his driveway, and he shot through the driver’s side window. Turner claimed the driver, Dghoughi, pulled a gun on him as well. However, law enforcement didn’t find a gun inside the car, an Audi.

KXAN obtained Turner’s indictment, which said he “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely, Adil Dghoughi, by shooting [him] with a firearm.”

Dghoughi family responds to indictment

Dghoughi is a Moroccan national with a master’s degree. After he died, his body was taken home to Morocco. The Dghoughi family attorney told KXAN his mother traveled to Texas from Morocco to follow the investigation and pursue justice alongside Dghoughi’s brother.

The family attorney released statements on behalf of Dghoughi’s mother and brother, saying they are both “overcome with emotion over the news of the indictment.”

Dghoughi’s mother, Fatiha Haouass, said she pleaded with the district attorney to bring justice for Dghoughi by bringing an indictment against Turner.

“Today the District Attorney stood up against those who think this murder was justified and showed me and the world the honorable person he is,” Haouass continued in her statement. “I will travel home to Morocco with new trust and hope in my heart that the American system will hold Terry Turner accountable.”

Dghoughi’s brother, Othmane Dghoughi, said in his statement his brother’s life was taken “like he was nothing,” and he was “executed” by Turner.

“There are no words to describe how hard it has been,” Othmane continued in his statement. “In my darkest moments, I cried because how could I face my brother’s grave if I allowed his life to be disrespected and diminished by law enforcement who believed Turner’s lies? Now, I will take my mom home to Morocco and I can visit my brother’s grave to tell him that we are one step closer to getting justice.”

Turner’s first court appearance should be in 30 to 45 days, Weber said.