Cameron County closing Boca Chica Beach Monday, Musk teases SpaceX launch

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County will close Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for SpaceX activities planned on Monday.

According to Cameron County officials, Boca Chica Beach and portions of State Highway 4 will be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

A release from Cameron County stated that SpaceX activities will take place during this period.

On Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that a “Possible Starship flight” will take place Monday afternoon.

Possible Starship flight tomorrow afternoon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2021

SpaceX originally planned to perform a test flight of the Starship SN11 on Friday but postponed the event due to poor weather and “additional checkouts” needed for the test.

Monday’s forecast shows cloudy skies and shower chances throughout the day.