CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 7-Eleven is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims a taco sold at a Stripes store led to him needing emergency room treatment.

According to court documents, a man from Laguna Heights visited a Stripes convenience store in South Padre Island around Feb. 7, 2020, and purchased a taco. Soon after consuming the taco, the man suffered from food poisoning and had to be taken to the emergency room at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, according to court documents.

The plaintiff states that at no time did he alter the food in any way and Stripes’s negligence led to his medical problem, which caused medical expenses and loss of wages.

The Cameron County man is seeking up to $75 thousand in the lawsuit, which was filed in September 2021.

7-Eleven Inc., the company that owns Stripes, denied that the man suffered food poisoning due to their tacos. The Texas-based business added that if the company was liable for any charges, they would only need to pay for the entire medical expenses incurred by the plaintiff.

In their original answer to the lawsuit, 7-Eleven demanded that a jury trial take place to handle the issue. The Cameron County man also requested a trial date be set up for the case.

In 2022, orders have been issued to Valley Baptist to provide medical records of the man’s visit to the hospital on that February 2020 day.

The court held a conference on the case on Tuesday to discuss details about the lawsuit. A trial date has yet to be set for this case.